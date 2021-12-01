Pancheros Spices Up Holiday Season with 5 Days of Gifts

The season of giving officially launches on December 6 at Pancheros Mexican Grill. The beloved fast-casual Mexican concept is delivering a holiday promotion that gives guests a chance to win customized swag and prizes by entering a daily promotion code into the Pancheros loyalty app. By entering the code, guests will also unlock a free delivery reward, valid through December 10th.

Taking place Dec. 6 through 10, the promotion titled “Wrapped Up in Pancheros” will consist of prizes such as an Apple Watch, Yeti cooler, Segway scooter and more. Pancheros taps into the holiday spirit with this festive promotion to give back to its loyal customer base. Plus, from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, the brand will be offering free delivery on any order placed online or through the Pancheros mobile app.

“This year, we’re excited to offer a new twist to our holiday promotion with the addition of these unique branded prizes,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and president of Pancheros. “Our loyalty base has grown tremendously over the past few years and we wanted to give back to them in a big way.”

To get in on the holiday fun, fans can tune into the Pancheros social media platforms and the brand’s app to find the codes to enter into the daily raffles, where one winner* will be picked each day. Prizes include:

Apple Watch with custom Pancheros band + $100 Pancheros gift card

Custom Pancheros Yeti Cooler + $100 Pancheros gift card

Custom Pancheros Dyson Vacuum + $100 Pancheros gift card

Custom Segway Electric Scooter + $100 Pancheros gift card

Pancheros Super Fan Bed Set + Neon Burrito Sign + Free burritos for a year