Pancheros Teams with DoorDash on Limited-Time Free Delivery

Pancheros Mexican Grill is celebrating the start of summer with a weeklong special promotion for its loyal fans. Between June 21 and 27, the fast-casual Mexican chain is offering free delivery when guests place orders on the Pancheros app or on Pancheros.com.

“Our fans see huge value in using our app because of the ways we reward them for their loyalty. This promotion is another way we want to show them how much we appreciate their devotion to Pancheros,” says Ryan Murrin, Chief Marketing Officer for Pancheros Mexican Grill. “We can’t think of a better way to kick off summer than by giving our fans more opportunities to enjoy Pancheros. By eliminating delivery fees we are removing any barriers that may prevent our fans from ordering for delivery and showing them that Pancheros outside our four walls is just as delicious as when they come in or pick up.”

In order to be eligible for the free delivery promotion, orders must be placed through the Pancheros app or via the Pancheros website. The promotion is valid at all participation locations, while supplies last.