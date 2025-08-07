Pancheros will celebrate 33 years of serving guests! Starting in Iowa City, the brand has now grown to 75+ locations and will honor its anniversary by offering surprise rewards for loyalty members all across the country. 

Guests who visit any Pancheros location between August 11-15 will receive a surprise reward in their Pancheros app. The reward will be earned at random, with options including:

  • 20 points 
  • 33 points 
  • 50 points
  • Free chips & queso with entree
  • A $5 burrito 

Points will be loaded to loyalty accounts immediately and redeemables will be valid for one week. 

Fast Casual, Marketing & Promotions, News, Pancheros