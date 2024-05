With the week of May 6 – 12 dedicated to nurses nationwide, Pancheros wants to honor those who give us so much, specifically on May 8 with BOGO entrees!

On May 8, Pancheros locations across the country will celebrate nurses with buy one get one free entrees. This promotion will be available in-restaurant only at participating locations. All that’s needed for nurses to receive their BOGO is to present a valid hospital badge at check out.