Panda Express Adds Apple Pie Roll as First Dessert Item in Company History

This month Panda Express turns 40, and to celebrate this momentous anniversary, the American Chinese trailblazer has added its first-ever dessert item Apple Pie Roll to its menus nationwide, providing guests with a fresh take on the American classic, and a sweet and fun celebration of the company’s American and Chinese origins.

Today Panda Express has over 50,000 associates and nearly 2,500 locations worldwide. Over the span of four decades Panda has: