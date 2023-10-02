Panda Express Adds Apple Pie Roll as First Dessert Item in Company History

This month Panda Express turns 40, and to celebrate this momentous anniversary, the American Chinese trailblazer has added its first-ever dessert item Apple Pie Roll to its menus nationwide, providing guests with a fresh take on the American classic, and a sweet and fun celebration of the company’s American and Chinese origins.
Today Panda Express has over 50,000 associates and nearly 2,500 locations worldwide. Over the span of four decades Panda has:
- Raised nearly $329 million for initiatives focused on bettering the health and education of underserved youth through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares
- Given out over 510 million fortune cookies every year
- Become the largest foodservice buyer of broccoli in the U.S.
- In 2022, sold over 125 million pounds of The Original Orange Chicken, it’s best-selling entrée that accounts for almost a third of the company’s sales
