Starting this Wednesday, May 14th, Panda Express is turning up the heat with an exciting new take on a Sichuan-inspired classic with a limited-time offering, Chili Crisp Chicken.

Panda Express is already leading the way as the trailblazers of the ‘swicy’ flavor combination, thanks to the iconic The Original Orange Chicken, Hot Orange Chicken, Blazing Bourbon Chicken and now, the collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey:

Drawing inspiration from Chongqing chicken – a dish known for its dramatic spice and presentation – the new Chili Crisp Chicken dish is wok-tossed to perfection with crispy, crunchy chicken, mixed with green bell peppers, onions, and dried chilis.

The savory and spicy chili crisp garlic sauce, infused with Chinese spices, gives this dish its bold flavor.

And of course, it’s all balanced by the golden drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey at the end. Want to turn up the heat? Guests can purchase a Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot Packet for $0.95, available in-store while supplies last.

The dish will be available in Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Alburquerque-Santa Fe, and Atlanta beginning May 14th and lasting through July 15th or while supplies last.