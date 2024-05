Panda Express has added a new limited time dish to its menu nationwide: Hot Orange Chicken.

Available now until June 23rd or while supplies last, this exclusive dish is the brand’s spicy twist on the fan-favorite entree, The Original Orange Chicken. It’s the same Orange Chicken guests love, but with an added sweet heat of six scoops of crushed chilis and a ladle full of dried chilis, which are the same chilis used in Panda’s Kung Pao Chicken dish.