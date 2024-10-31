Panda Express has a special offer ahead of Thanksgiving. From Nov 4 to Nov 17, guests who buy $30 or more in gift cards will receive a Free Panda Bowl to enjoy on their next order. *

This offer is available only through PandaExpress.com and is a perfect way for shoppers to treat themselves or their loved ones to a delicious meal!

*Get a Free Panda Bowl offer available only on gift card purchases made through the PandaExpress.com website. Free Panda Bowl redeemable in-store, and via Panda Express website and app at participating stores. Promo ends 11/17/2024. Taxes, delivery and other fees still apply. Free Panda® Bowl expires on 1/31/2025. Other restrictions apply. See Terms and Conditions on PandaExpress.com disclaimer page for details.

