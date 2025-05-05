Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is turning up the volume with Pandaoke – a one-of-a-kind karaoke experience popping up at select locations* across the country just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Rolling out in four music-loving cities through May and June, Pandaoke transforms select Panda Express locations into lively karaoke hubs where guests can grab the mic, share a meal, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.

Inspired by Panda’s latest brand campaign and tagline “Have You Eaten Yet?”, the ad spot features a crew of fun-loving aunties who turn a simple yet profound question of care into a full-blown karaoke celebration – singing the phrase as a heartfelt (and hilarious) way to show love through food. The Pandaoke experience brings the same feel-good energy to life, showing how food (and a great song) can bring people closer together.

“At Panda, we often ask a simple yet meaningful question: ‘Have you eaten yet?’ – a phrase that expresses care in so many cultures,” said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. “From day one, providing our guests with comfort through flavorful dishes and a welcoming experience has been at the heart of what we do. Now, with Pandaoke, we’re bringing this same spirit of comfort and connection to life in a new, joyful way – through delicious food, lively music, and shared moments that turn meals into memories.”

Panda Express is transforming select restaurant locations into can’t-miss karaoke destinations, anchored by a show-stopping, 7-foot-tall karaoke takeout box. Groups of 2-3 can step inside, pick from a curated list of feel-good hits, and belt out a lively 30-second performance. Each session is recorded and instantly emailed to participants as a fun keepsake.

The karaoke booth will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time during the event dates. Pandaoke will kick off in Los Angeles, Panda’s hometown, before making stops in Nashville, Chicago, and Austin. The schedule is as follows:

May 9-11: Los Angeles, CA; 2828 S Figueroa St.

May 23-25: Nashville, TN; 6601 Charlotte Pike

May 30-June 1: Chicago, IL; 2949 W Addison St

June 6-8: Austin, TX; 5764 Airport Blvd

Want to bring the Pandaoke experience home? Guests who purchase a Panda Family Meal during the event dates will receive an exclusive Pandaoke Kit, while supplies last (**Terms apply).

*Participating Locations:

Pandaoke Experience and Exclusive Gift with Purchase: