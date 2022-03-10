Panda Express Ceases Corporate Support for its Russia Locations

In response to the tragic events happening in Ukraine, Panda Express has made the decision to cease all corporate support, including operations, marketing, and supply chain, for the three franchised locations in Russia. Current and future business development in the market has been suspended as well.

"Given the devastating effects on the welfare of innocent lives, we believe in upholding our core values by denouncing violence and supporting humanitarian efforts for today’s hurt," the brand said in a statement. "We are partnering with the Red Cross to provide essential aid to Ukrainian refugees with a pledge of up to $2 million through the Panda Cares Foundation fundraising program and a dollar-for-dollar corporate match. Our hearts are with the people and communities impacted, and we remain committed to taking action in ways that live into our mission of bettering lives."