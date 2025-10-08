Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, are proud to celebrate the five-year anniversary of their national partnership, marking a milestone in advancing academic success and educational resources to millions of young people across the country.

Since 2020, Panda Cares has invested more than $62 million directly into Boys & Girls Clubs and their communities. Together, this partnership has served over 1.1 million youth nationwide, providing critical resources that open doors of opportunity and create pathways to great futures.

“At Panda Express, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Tina Hsing, Director, Panda Cares “We are humbled to walk alongside Boys & Girls Clubs of America, ensuring the next generation is empowered with the spaces and resources they need to thrive academically and build their best lives. This partnership is shaping the future of youth development, and we’re just getting started.”

Over the past five years, the partnership has had a measurable impact including:

159 Panda Cares Centers of Hope across the country, offering safe spaces that nurture learning, belonging, and growth.

across the country, offering safe spaces that nurture learning, belonging, and growth. More than 2,500 Project Learn grants awarded, equaling over $38M in funding for Clubs, helping youth strengthen academic skills and foster a love of learning.

awarded, equaling over in funding for Clubs, helping youth strengthen academic skills and foster a love of learning. 308 scholarships provided to Boys & Girls Club teens, supporting their pursuit of higher education.

provided to Boys & Girls Club teens, supporting their pursuit of higher education. Over 155,000 meals donated to nourish youth and families in need.

meals donated to nourish youth and families in need. More than 15,000 volunteer hours contributed by Panda associates, inspiring youth through mentorship and hands-on support.

To honor this historic milestone, Panda Cares and Panda Express were awarded the prestigious Champion of Youth Award at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year Celebration in Los Angeles on September 18. Traditionally reserved for individuals who have gone above and beyond in service to Boys & Girls Clubs, this marked the first time a corporate partner has been honored, representing the generosity and support of all Panda Express associates and guests who made this achievement possible.

“Panda Cares has become more than a partner – they are true champions youth and are committed to the academic success for kids and teens throughout this country,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Their commitment over the past five years has been tremendous – not only has it provided critical educational resources but has also sparked confidence and opportunity that enable greatness in young people.”

Looking ahead, Panda Cares and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are committed to deepening and expanding their impact nationwide. Together, they aim to scale proven programs to reach more communities, co-create innovative experiences that empower youth, and continue to show up through hands-on volunteerism and local engagement. By strategically aligning their efforts and prioritizing academic success, the partners will strengthen the next generation, ensuring that every young person has the opportunity, resources, and support needed to build the great futures they deserve.