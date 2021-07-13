Panda Express Debuts Beyond the Original Orange Chicken at Select Stores

To cater to guests’ evolving preferences, Panda Express is debuting Beyond the Original Orange Chicken at select locations. Crispy pieces of plant-based Beyond Chicken are wok-tossed in Panda’s signature sweet and tangy The Original Orange Chicken sauce, making it just as crave- able as the bold flavors fans know and love.

As the first national Asian restaurant concept to serve Beyond Meat, this new premium entrée captures the irresistible texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken while also being a

good source of plant-based protein. With the unveiling of this innovative menu option, guests now have another exciting way to enjoy this classic American Chinese staple.

Other plant-based dishes include Eggplant Tofu, Super Greens, Chow Mein, Vegetable Spring Rolls and Steamed White and Brown Rice.

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken will be available in select locations throughout NYC and SoCal starting July 26, while supplies last.

“As the creator of The Original Orange Chicken, Panda has significant brand equity in this staple American Chinese comfort food. We know guests’ tastes and preferences have evolved and look to us for variety. Beyond The Original Orange Chicken is the next step in the brand’s journey to offer more diverse and plant-based options, while still delivering comfort and crave-ability in innovative ways. Creating a fresh new take on a classic favorite is a great and accessible way to introduce plant-based proteins to our guests and perhaps even drawing a new audience for Panda,” says Chef Jimmy Wang, Executive Director of Culinary Innovation at Panda Express.