Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., has launched a bold cross-platform campaign that brings the ‘swicy’- sweet and spicy- sizzle of Hot Orange Chicken into the world of gaming in its inaugural campaign. In partnership with Media AOR The Many, and playable media leader Super League, the return of Panda’s cult-favorite dish drops into immersive in-game experiences on Fortnite Creative and Roblox—sparking buzz where Gen Z plays and connects.

At the heart of the campaign is a groundbreaking media format: interactive custom cutscenes. These short, cinematic moments are seamlessly embedded into the gameplay without disrupting the gamer’s experience, and are a first-of-its-kind format for the QSR space. These cinematic moments appear during natural breaks in gameplay across four Fortnite Creative maps designed to surprise and delight players and deliver enigmatic, story-driven clues about Hot Orange Chicken’s return. Unlike traditional ads, this native content looks and feels like an authentic part of the gaming experience, allowing players to discover the brand organically while earning exclusive in-game rewards.

Players in both Fortnite Creative and Roblox can interact with Pei Pei the Panda, an energetic NPC (non-playable character). Pei Pei appears across multiple maps, engaging with players and building excitement around the return of the fan-favorite dish.

Within its first two weeks of launch, the campaign has generated impressive results:

265,000+ players have watched the cutscenes in Fortnite Creative maps and earned Panda Express in-game rewards

Players have spent 65 days interacting with Pei Pei across both platforms, generating over 185,000 player engagements

“Why tell people about Hot Orange Chicken when you can let them discover it through their own gaming moments,” said Fabiola del Rio, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at Panda Express. “This partnership doesn’t just reach our Gen Z audience, it integrates us natively in their virtual world, where discovery feels like gameplay and engagement becomes an adventure.”

The gaming activation will continue to evolve through the end of the year with new creative updates, featuring new items and interactive elements as the experience progresses beyond the initial Hot Orange Chicken launch. Other campaign highlights include:

Interactive Fortnite Creative Cutscenes: Custom-built cinematic moments that play mid-game to tease product reveals — a media-first for quick-service restaurant marketing.



Map-Specific Rewards: Players who complete certain actions on each Fortnite Creative map unlock themed items unique to that gameplay experience.



Players who complete certain actions on each Fortnite Creative map unlock themed items unique to that gameplay experience. Conversational Panda Encounters: Pei Pei the Panda shows up in both Fortnite Creative and Roblox to drive engagement and build anticipation for Panda’s menu offering.

“In a world where attention must be earned, this activation is a perfect example of the power of playability to drive memorable brand engagement,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer at Super League. “Together with Panda Express and The Many, we transformed a product launch into a hands-on, shareable adventure.”

Hot Orange Chicken has returned to Panda Express locations nationwide for a limited time this summer, giving fans the chance to satisfy their swicy craving at their local restaurant and in their favorite gaming worlds.