Panda Express Drops Streetwear Collaboration with UPRISERS

Panda Express is teaming up with the AAPI-owned community-driven streetwear brand, UPRISERS, to launch a limited-edition apparel collection, “Future Is Now.”

The full collection will debut at ComplexCon this weekend, but both consumers and non-ComplexCon attendees can shop a special early drop of four items (reversible bomber jacket, takeout pail purse, T-shirt, and air freshener pack) starting today through November 17 on www.complex.weareuprisers.com.

Inspired by UPRISERS’ mantra, ‘what you wear is what you represent’, this collaboration aims to honor both brands’ cultural roots to collectively move forward as a community. What’s more, 10 percent of proceeds from the UPRISERS x Panda Express collection will be donated to the Filipino Migrant Center, furthering our efforts to uplift AAPI voices and small businesses through this incredible fundraising initiative.