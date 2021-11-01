Panda Express Expands Roll Out of Plant-Based Orange Chicken

Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is bringing back the wildly popular plant-based Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to even more cities throughout the country for a limited time while supplies last. Following a successful launch in New York City and Southern California this past summer, this new entrée is a delicious and innovative take on Panda’s iconic, world-famous dish and will now be available at 70 locations. Co-developed with Beyond Meat, this innovative entree captures the irresistible texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken, with the nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken is a good source of plant-based protein and is wok-tossed in Panda’s beloved sweet and tangy Orange Chicken sauce, delivering on the craveable experience that guests love about The Original Orange Chicken. This plant-based innovation, which marks Panda’s first-ever product collaboration, was met with undeniable excitement from guests this summer, as it sold out across all participating Southern California locations less than two weeks into its launch.

“We received an overwhelmingly positive guest response when we introduced Beyond The Original Orange Chicken at select locations earlier this year. In fact, we wok-fired more than 1,300 pounds of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken in just the first day,” says Chef Jimmy Wang, Executive Director of Culinary Innovation at Panda Express. “It’s one of Panda’s most successful regional launches to date, which further reinforces the desire we’re seeing from our guests for more diverse and plant-based options.”

“We’re excited to expand Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to ten states across the U.S. as we work to increase accessibility to plant-based options at consumers’ favorite restaurants,” says Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’re proud to be Panda’s trusted partner in reenvisioning their iconic, best-selling dish and are confident that Beyond The Original Orange Chicken will continue delighting fans who are seeking great-tasting, and sustainable protein options.”



As a trailblazer of American Chinese cuisine, Panda is always looking for innovative ways to create a flavorful variety of dishes that appeal to guests’ evolving preferences and tastes and is the first national Asian restaurant concept to serve Beyond Meat. Other plant-based dishes on the menu include Eggplant Tofu, Super Greens, Chow Mein, Vegetable Spring Rolls and Steamed White and Brown Rice.

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken is available for a limited time at select locations in California, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Washington, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.