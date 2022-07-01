Panda Express to Give Away Prizes to Celebrate 35 years of Orange Chicken

Panda Express is officially celebrating 35 years of The Original Orange Chicken.

The internationally renowned, iconic fan-favorite dish turns 35 on July 15, 2022.

To take part in the celebration, starting on 7/1, Orange Chicken Fans are invited to RSVP for a chance to win a wide range of prizes on OrangeChickenLove.com (active on July 1). Check back on National Orange Chicken Day (7/15), to claim your special gift while supplies last.

How it works:

Fans can RSVP by entering their email to sign up or login to a Panda account from 7/1 - 7/14

On 7/15, visit OrangeChickenLove.com (Link) to redeem a gift in the form of a code

Redeemable through Online Orders only (Pandaexpress.com or through the Panda Express App)

Make sure to redeem early! Gifts are only available while supplies last

Guests can be entered to win:

Grand Prize - Free Orange Chicken for a year

$0.35 Orange Chicken for a year, a month or single use

35% off Orange Chicken for a single use

Introduced in 1987 by former Executive Chef, Chef Andy Kao, Orange Chicken has become a signature dish with more than 103 million pounds of Orange Chicken served at Panda Express each year. Rooted in the brand’s authentic, Chinese origins and inspired by American flavors, The Original Orange Chicken has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating the hearts (and mouths) of our fans since day one.

Over the years, Panda has innovated creative ways for Orange Chicken fans to indulge in unique experiences, from the Orange Chicken Sandwich to even its first plant-based entree, Beyond The Original Orange Chicken. The Original Orange Chicken will forever remain a signature staple of American Chinese cuisine, and we are extremely proud to celebrate its 35 years.