Panda Express to Give Away Prizes in Honor of Lunar New Year

To honor the upcoming Lunar New Year (1/22), American Chinese Trailblazer Panda Express launched an interactive game, The Good Fortune Scratcher Game, offering guests the chance to win instant prizes.

The details:

From now until February 21, guests will have the opportunity to play The Good Fortune Scratcher Game online at www.pandalny.com, which will feature different Lunar New Year (LNY) icons like red lanterns, red envelopes, and firecrackers.

If players scratch off three of the same icon, they will win prizes, ranging from free egg rolls to free premium upgrades and more which can be redeemed at the end of the game.

To add to the celebration, Panda Express is offering 3 higher-tier prizes (winners selected weekly) including: $8 off Family Meal $88 Gift Cards $888 Gift Card



In addition to playing the Good Fortune Scratcher Game, guests can celebrate the holiday with loved ones by purchasing the Family Meal offering ($35) which includes a choice of three large entrees and two large sides – like Honey Walnut Shrimp and the Chow Mein Noodles which are LNY symbols of good luck and longevity in life. What’s more, through Panda Cub Club, Panda’s interactive resource hub, parents can download this free activity booklet to easily explore the traditions of LNY with their family.