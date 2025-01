This Valentine’s Day, show that special someone your love with the gift of Panda Express —plus a little extra love from Panda to treat yourself!

From February 3–14, when you purchase $30 or more in gift cards online, you’ll receive a Free Panda Bowl as a bonus. Whether you’re treating a loved one, surprising a friend, or indulging yourself, this exclusive offer is the perfect way to spread love.

Available online only at PandaExpress.com.