Panda Express to Help Fund Lunar New Year Projects in the Classroom

Starting December 13, Panda Express is launching the first nationwide Lunar New Year Classroom Initiative in partnership with DonorsChoose. Panda has pledged to match any donations that fund teachers’ Lunar New Year projects on the DonorsChoose platform, up to $100,000.

Starting December 13th, consumers can help donate by visiting donorschoose.org/pandaexpress, where they can support a classroom of their choice based on city, state and zip code.

Inspired by Panda’s free cultural curriculum “Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year” for educators, Panda partnered with DonorsChoose to help provide resources needed for all teachers across the country to bring the rich history and traditions of the holiday to life. By bringing Lunar New Year celebrations to classrooms nationwide, Panda Express and DonorsChoose are not only deepening multicultural education for today’s youth but also acknowledging the cultural significance of one of the world’s most celebrated holidays centered around universal values of community and togetherness.

Panda Express “Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year”

Panda’s “Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year” program is a free interactive curriculum that any educator can sign up for at community.pandaexpress.com/lets-explore-lny. Designed for in-classroom and distance learning for students grade Pre-K through 5th, the “Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year” program features eight interactive activities that delve into the key components of Lunar New Year celebrations, including the origin of the holiday, the meaning behind lucky foods eaten during the 15-day long celebration, the symbolism of lucky red envelopes and red lanterns, and more. Special Lunar New Year activity booklets will be sent out to participating classrooms and youth serving organizations.