With Lunar New Year (1/29) approaching, Panda Express is introducing Lunarsgiving – a fresh, inclusive way to celebrate by gathering loved ones and friends over a shared, festive meal. This heartfelt celebration embraces togetherness, traditions, gratitude, and good fortune with our chosen families.

With Lunarsgiving, Panda encourages guests to create their own traditions while enjoying symbolic dishes that represent prosperity, luck and unity. For those away from their families, Lunarsgiving offers the perfect opportunity to connect with close friends. Guests are invited to embrace the spirit of Lunar New Year and connect with American Chinese traditions through national giveaways and immersive regional experiences. Key highlights of Panda’s Lunar New Year celebrations include:

Lunarsgiving Experiences at Select Panda Locations From January 29 until February 12, Panda is bringing the spirit of Lunarsgiving near three college campuses across the U.S. in Columbia, Missouri; Tempe, Arizona and Orlando, Florida. These vibrant events will bring the local community and students together to share a festive meal, featuring symbolic dishes and cultural elements that honor the spirit of Lunar New Year. Starting January 29, select locations outlined below my signature will transform with immersive decorations, a buy-one, share-one plate promotion, and red envelope giveaways. Guests who purchase a Family Meal in-store at each location will also receive an exclusive Lunarsgiving Kit while supplies last.* Visit pandaex.press/lunarsgiving2025 for more details.



Good Fortune Scratcher Game This year, Panda Express is also bringing back the popular Good Fortune Scratcher Game. Guests can play weekly until February 16, 2025 through the Panda Express Rewards app or website for a chance to win exclusive offers and prizes, including a $888 Panda Express gift card. Each week, one lucky winner will receive the $888 gift card, and eight additional winners will receive $88 gift cards. For more details and terms, visit pandaex.press/LNY2025.



“Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year” Program This free educational program for K-5 students offers fun and interactive activities about Lunar New Year traditions. Available through February 21, 2025, educators can sign up for the program at Community.PandaExpress.com/lets-explore-lny. Panda has partnered with DonorsChoose for the third year in a row, doubling donations to all DonorsChoose projects submitted by teachers that are related to sharing the Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year program. Panda is pledging up to $150,000 to provide educators with hands-on resources, kits and materials needed to bring the holiday to life in classrooms nationwide.



Short Film Panda’s new short story titled, “The Invitation,” showcasing its family-focused yet playful Lunar New Year message: “Have you eaten yet?”, the common expression of care and love in Asian cultures is brought to life in this cheeky short film that features beloved aunties, cultural touchpoints highlighting the joy and traditions of the holiday, and symbols of togetherness through food, reinforcing Panda Express as an inclusive industry leader in cultural relevance and storytelling.



Participating locations: