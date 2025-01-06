Panda Express is introducing Balanced Protein Plates: five, specially curated Panda plates made with pre-selected combinations of signature Panda entrees and sides.

Panda teamed up with Kylie Sakaida MS, RD (@nutritionbykylie) on designing the Balanced Protein Plates to offer guests more convenient, easy ways to order balanced meals that also support their various dietary needs and lifestyle goals. Each plate is made with the delicious American Chinese dishes they know and love from Panda, including fan-favorites Black Pepper Sirloin Steak, Broccoli Beef, Kung Pao Chicken and Super Greens and rice for added fiber and carbohydrates.

Panda Express’ ‘Balanced Protein Plates’ are as follows:

Double Protein Plate – double Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Half White Rice and Half Super Greens (76 g of protein)

Bold & Flavorful Plate – Kung Pao Chicken & Black Pepper Sirloin Steak with Super Greens (45g of protein)

Power Packed Plate – Black Pepper Sirloin Steak & Broccoli Beef with Super Greens (43g protein)

Protein & Fiber Plate – String Bean Chicken Breast & Kung Pao Chicken with Super Greens (38g of protein and 14g of fiber)

Harmonious Macros Plate – Grilled Teriyaki Chicken & Broccoli Beef with Super Greens (57g of protein)

If interested in sharing this news, I’d also be happy to connect you with a Panda representative to discuss the balanced benefits of each Plate.