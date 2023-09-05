Panda Express Introduces Chili Crisp Shrimp

Panda Express introduces its newest entrée, Chili Crisp Shrimp, available for a limited time only, taking guests on a flavor-packed journey. This dish is made with lightly breaded succulent shrimp mixed with aromatic peppers and onions wok-tossed in a savory chili garlic sauce resulting in the perfect combination of spicy and crunchy in every bite. Chili Crisp Shrimp is made with high-quality ingredients and draws inspiration from the bold flavors of Sichuan cuisine, offering guests a new way to enjoy American Chinese cuisine. This new dish pairs best with a side of Chow Mein, Fried Rice or Super Greens Veggies.

Fast Facts about Chili Crisp Shrimp:

Flavor profile: Bold, aromatic flavors from the peppers and onions; packed lightly breaded succulent shrimp wok-tossed in a savory chili garlic sauce.

Sauce: Crispy, savory chili garlic sauce with an added flash of heat and texture from the chili crisp oil to finish off this bold dish.

Nutritional Value: 210 calories and 13 grams of protein.

Serving Size: 4 oz.

Perfect Pairings: Pair the Chili Crisp Shrimp dish with a side of Chow Mein, Fried Rice or Super Greens for a balanced and filling meal.



“After in-depth testing and listening to our guests’ feedback, we knew we wanted to offer a bold new menu item with shrimp that marries the traditional flavors of Sichuan cuisine with the fresh, premium ingredients Panda guests know and love. We’re thrilled to bring this savory, crunchy dish to guests nationwide for a limited time and continue offering innovative ways to enjoy shrimp." – Chef Jimmy Wang, Executive Director of Culinary Innovation at Panda Express

Available September 6 – December 31, 2023.