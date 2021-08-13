Panda Express Introduces Crispy Almond Chicken Breast

Taking guests on a sensorial food adventure with every bite, Panda Express introduces a new, innovative American Chinese comfort food, Crispy Almond Chicken Breast. Combining quality ingredients with crave-able indulgence, Crispy Almond Chicken Breast is made with juicy Raised Without Antibiotics chicken breast, coated with a proprietary crunchy rice-puff breading. This one-of-a-kind breading adds lightness to the texture, and for that extra crunch, the sliced almonds do the trick. The dish is wok-tossed in an addictive soy garlic sauce and topped with green onions.

The limited-time American Chinese dish offers a hearty serving of over 23 grams of protein, and its flavors and textures leave you wanting more after every bite.

“Crispy Almond Chicken Breast is one of Panda’s most crave-able dishes since The Original Orange Chicken, says Chef Jimmy Wang, head of culinary innovation. "The grooves from the one-of-a-kind rice-puffed breading soaks up the Shanghai-inspired soy garlic sauce and adds layers of textures and flavors, making this one of Panda’s most culinary innovative dishes to date.”

Starting August 16, if guests order Crispy Almond Chicken Breast in their two-item plate online using the checkout code ‘CRUNCHTIME,’ they’ll receive $3 o­ff their next online order. The product will be available through the end of 2021.