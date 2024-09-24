To celebrate the nationwide launch of the fan-favorite Blazing Bourbon Chicken, Panda Express is bringing even more excitement with the Blazin’ Match Game, giving guests the chance to win instant prizes!

The details:

From September 23 to October 13, guests will have the opportunity to play the Blazin’ Match Game through the Panda Express app (under the “Earn” tab), where they can match the cards to find all the pairs of matching icons (ingredients, menu items, etc.).

By matching all the pairs, players will unlock rewards at different levels: Week 1: Level 1: Free Upgrade to Premium Levels 2: Bigger Plate for the Price of a Plate Levels 3: Free Small a La Carte Entrée with Purchase Week 2: Level 1: Free Upgrade to Premium Levels 2: Bigger Plate for the Price of a Plate Levels 3: $8 Plate Week 3: Level 1: Free Upgrade to Premium Levels 2: Bigger Plate for the Price of a Plate Levels 3: BOGO Bowl



But that’s not all – guests who conquer all three levels will automatically be entered into a weekly sweepstakes to win Free Panda Plates for a Year (that’s one free plate per week for 52 weeks)! *