Panda Express Launches BOGO Bowl Deal

To celebrate the national limited time, return of their popular Beyond The Original Orange Chicken dish, Panda Express is offering an exciting BOGO promotion for guests.

Until Wednesday, December 7th, guests who purchase a Beyond The Original Orange Chicken bowl online using the code 'BEYONDBOGO' will receive a second free bowl featuring their favorite American Chinese entrée of choice.

This promotion will be running nationwide and only available on the Panda Express website and mobile app.