Panda Express has teamed up with fellow AAPI-owned brand UPRISERS once again to launch the ultimate limited-edition merch collection.

For one day only, this Thursday, December 5 on National Comfort Food Day, Panda Express guests who purchase their favorite comforting Panda plate (two entrees and one side) will be a gifted a limited-edition Panda Sherpa Hoodie in size M or XL at select Panda locations while supplies last. This offer is only redeemable in-store (online, app and drive-thru orders are not applicable). To find if a Panda location near you is participating in this giveaway, visit https://www.pandaexpress.com/promo/cozycollection.

The full Panda Express x UPRISERS Cozy Collection will be available on December 5 on the UPRISERS website for purchase while supplies last. This capsule collection includes a zip-up Panda Sherpa Jacket, matching Sherpa Shorts, long-sleeve t-shirt, crew socks, and a Panda bear blanket.