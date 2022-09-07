Panda Express Launches Plant-Based Orange Chicken Nationwide

Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is pleased to announce the return of its breakthrough innovation, Beyond The Original Orange Chicken. Now available nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, this delicious entrée is co-developed with Beyond Meat to capture the irresistibly crunchy texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken, while giving guests the flavor they know and love as a plant-based option. Panda is the first national Asian restaurant concept to serve Beyond Meat across the U.S. This expanded partnership perfectly brings together Panda’s expertise in American Chinese recipes and Beyond Meat’s best-in-class plant-based protein capabilities to create a fresh new take on a classic favorite.

“Our team has been overjoyed by the undeniable excitement and incredible demand generated when we first introduced Beyond The Original Orange Chicken last summer as an innovative twist on our most iconic dish,” says Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. “After nearly 40 years of creating original American Chinese dishes, quality and innovation remain at the core of who we are. We’re continuously exploring creative ways to present our guests with the comfort and crave-ability they can expect from Panda while appealing to their evolving preferences and tastes.”

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken was first introduced as a limited launch across Southern California and New York City in 2021, selling out across several locations in less than two weeks. Due to its high demand, Panda chefs wok-fired more than 1,300 pounds of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken in just the first day alone. After the successful initial launch, Panda brought this new fan-favorite entree to 70 locations in ten markets. Wok-tossed in Panda’s signature sweet, spicy and tangy orange sauce, this modern take on Panda’s iconic Orange Chicken delivers the crunchy texture and addictive flavor that fans know and love.

"We are thrilled to offer Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to consumers nationwide for the very first time,” says Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat. “By partnering with Panda Express to introduce new and innovative plant-based options that deliver the delicious taste and experience of their iconic menu items, we’re enabling people to enjoy their favorite dishes with the upsides of plant-based meat.”

Celebrating the national launch of this new plant-based entree, guests who purchase a Beyond The Original Orange Chicken bowl online using the code ‘BEYOND’ starting on September 26 will receive another free bowl featuring their American Chinese entrée of choice. Additionally, right in time for back-to-school, Panda and Beyond are hosting a traveling Panda Express Recharge Station pop-up to treat students to a well-deserved study break across 10 college campuses in three markets. Students are invited to recharge with free samples of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken, exclusive prizes, as well as fun and relaxing activities. See where the tour is headed by following Panda Express on Instagram (@officialpandaexpress) for the Panda Express Recharge Station college tour schedule.

Panda will continue to serve other plant-based dishes on the menu, including Eggplant Tofu, Super Greens, Chow Mein, Vegetable Spring Rolls and Steamed White and Brown Rice.