Panda Express Launches Sizzling Shrimp

Panda Express, trailblazer for American Chinese cuisine, has launched a new limited-time dish – Sizzling Shrimp, a sweet, savory, and spicy pescetarian and lent-friendly entrée made with juicy shrimp and fresh-cut veggies, tossed with a tangy sauce in a roaring hot wok.

On Thursday, March 9 only, guests who purchase Sizzling Shrimp from select Panda locations will receive their own limited-edition Panda Express mini wok from Lodge (while supplies last) to ‘Keep the Sizzle’ of the new dish going. These exclusive mini woks can be used to reheat leftovers, and guests are invited to create their own Panda-inspired dishes at home – bringing the sizzle straight to their kitchens!