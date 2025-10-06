Panda Express is delivering the ultimate mashup of flavors in its newest seasonal launch, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef. Starting October 8, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef is available nationwide for a limited time. This premium surf and turf duo combines two craveable proteins into one delectable, sesame-fueled bite.

But that’s not all that the wok is cooking up. Panda Express is also launching ‘Wok Wednesdays,’ a new weekly gamified experience available exclusively in the Panda Rewards app. This digital feature is designed to make Wednesdays the most delicious day of the week by offering Panda Rewards members new ways to engage and earn rewards.

Wok-Fired Flavor Fusion with Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef

Panda Express is shaking up its menu with its newest limited time offering: Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef. This new and adventurous entrée delivers a bold and flavorful American Chinese flavor fusion, combining two fan-favorites into one dish.

Crafted on the wok, the dish features succulent shrimp in a crunchy tempura batter and crispy beef strips, perfectly complemented by crisp veggies and a savory, subtly spicy umami sauce inspired by the classic Sichuan dish, Mouthwatering Chicken. The entrée takes the battered shrimp and beef fans know and love from the brand’s Honey Walnut Shrimp and Beijing Beef and gives them a bold new Panda spin—coated in punchy, aromatic flavors and packed with layered textures all in one serving.

Wednesdays are for the Wok: Play, Wok, Win! Earn & Redeem an exclusive Panda Rewards gift* Every Wok Wednesday

Panda Rewards members can learn how to cook like a Wok Star and unlock exclusive Panda Reward gifts* on the Panda app. With Wok Wednesdays, guests can:

Experience a fun & exciting game where players catch the special ingredients for Panda Express’ most craveable dishes, including the new Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef and wok-toss them to cook to perfection

Unlock exclusive reward offers for use on the same day

Visit pandaex.press/wok-wed for more information

“With the introduction of Wok Wednesday, we are giving our guests a dynamic new way to connect with Panda Express,” said Nidhin Mattappally, Vice President of Digital Business and Guest Care at Panda Express. “This app-based game is designed to celebrate the art of wok cooking while providing Panda Rewards members with exclusive opportunities to earn and redeem rewards, enhancing the value of every visit.”

Run, don’t wok, to try this season’s newest comfort food craving. Starting October 8, Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef will be available at your nearest Panda location while supplies last. Guests can rack up Panda Points towards their next bite by joining Panda Rewards, downloading the Panda Express app in the App store or on Google Play, and leveling up every week with Wok Wednesdays. For more details and to find a Panda Express near you, visit PandaExpress.com and pandaex.press/wok-wed, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. *Gifts are purchased-based offers.