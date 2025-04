Mother’s Day is almost here—and Panda Express is offering an exciting promotion to help celebrate!

Starting April 21, when guests buy $30+ in Panda Express gift cards online, they’ll get an $8 Bonus Card in return. This online-only offer is available through May 11 at https://www.pandaexpress.com/promo/giftcardmom25, with Bonus Cards redeemable from 4/21/25 through 7/31/25—plenty of time to enjoy your Panda favorites well into summer.