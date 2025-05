Graduation season is here, and Panda Express is offering a special promotion to help celebrate your favorite grads!

From Monday, May 12 to Sunday, May 25, guests who purchase $30 or more in gift cards online at https://www.pandaexpress.com/promo/giftcardgrad25 will receive a free $8 bonus card*! The bonus card can be redeemed in-store, online, or via the Panda Express app at participating locations.