Panda Express Opens in Lafayette, Indiana

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Lafayette, IN on Friday, September 22, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce beginning at 10 a.m. The first eight people in line on Friday, September 22, will be awarded the grand prize of a year’s supply of Panda Express meals1. The favorited American Chinese restaurant will also give away t-shirt gifts to the first lucky 88 guests. Located in Lafayette at 3800 South Street, the new Panda Express location offers all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, and guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée. Additionally, guests can look forward to Panda’s newest entrée — Chili Crisp Shrimp! Available for a limited time, the new dish is made with lightly breaded succulent shrimp mixed with aromatic peppers and onions wok-tossed in a savory chili garlic sauce resulting in the perfect combination of spicy and crunchy in every bite. Guests can also sign up for the new Panda Rewards program on the Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com and receive a Welcome Gift2 and exclusive surprises all year long.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Lafayette community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Farah Salek, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually. Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Wages start at $15.50 per hour for all front of house hires, as well as $16.50 per hour for all new back of house hires. Panda is nationally recognized as a top employer by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work Certification and PEOPLE’s Companies That Care list. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.

At each Panda Express location, associates ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here.

Local store hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 10:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The drive thru is open until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday).