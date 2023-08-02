Panda Express Opens in Wichita

Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Wichita, KS, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, August 9, beginning at 10 a.m., and a day of giving back for the first lucky 88 guests, who will receive a special gift1! Located in Wichita at 2672 N Greenwich Court, the new Panda Express location offers all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, and guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée. Guests can also sign up for the new Panda Rewards program on the Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com and receive a Welcome Gift of 25 percent off their order (up to $10 off) and exclusive surprises all year long.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Wichita community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” says Rothy Chan, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually. Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Wages start at $15 per hour for all front of house hires, as well as $16 per hour for all new back of house hires. Panda is nationally recognized as a top employer by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great