Panda Express Partners with Disney+ In Honor of New Series, 'American Born Chinese'

In honor of AANHPI Heritage Month this year, Panda Express has partnered with Disney+ to celebrate the new original series, “American Born Chinese,” featuring Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. To celebrate the show’s premiere, guests who purchase a Panda Express Pei Pei Panda Plush Bear ($5.00+tax) at select Panda Express locations from May 16 – May 23 will receive a limited edition “American Born Chinese” lunch box, an “I heart Panda Express” t-shirt featured on the show, a post card and water bottle sticker set, while supplies last. Participating Panda locations can be found by visiting pandaex.press/AmericanBornChinese. 100% of the net proceeds from each sale of the Pei Pei Panda Plush Bear at these select in-store locations will be donated to Panda Cares, a nonprofit organization and philanthropic arm of Panda Express focused on serving health and education needs of underserved youth.

As an American-born company founded by Chinese immigrants, Panda was built on a foundation of bridging cultures—and flavors—to encourage people of all walks of life to come together. This partnership champions two inspiring American stories and fosters a greater understanding and appreciation of the multi-cultural identities all around us.

All year-long, Panda celebrates its American Chinese identity to inspire future generations of Asian Americans to feel confident championing their own unique identity. Through their national platform, influence and resources like the Panda CommUnity Fund, Panda has continued uplifting the diverse communities it serves by funding various initiatives to help foster a more respectful and inclusive society for tomorrow.

With all episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ on May 24, 2023, “American Born Chinese” tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle with Chinese mythological gods. “American Born Chinese” is a universal story that explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence and is based on the award-winning graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.