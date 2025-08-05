Panda Express, the American Chinese trailblazer known for bold, wok-fired innovation, is cranking up the heat on a classic American Chinese dish with its newest entrée, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken. Inspired by the tangy, vibrant flavors of the traditional Cantonese sweet and sour sauce, this new menu item is ignited with the intense, fiery kick of Buldak, the global No. 1 spicy brand from Samyang beloved by spice enthusiasts. Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken will be available starting today until October 7, 2025, at participating Panda Express locations in 10 select cities while supplies last. The collaboration with Panda Express marks Buldak’s first-ever U.S. partnership with a restaurant brand, building on the brand’s mass following in Asia and the rising popularity with spice-seeking audiences worldwide.

“Buldak’s legendary heat is the perfect spark to reinvent an American Chinese favorite,” said Evelyn Wah, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Panda Express. “As the first U.S. restaurant brand to partner with Buldak, Panda is proud to introduce Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken — a bold, explosive, and shareable experience that our guests, especially Gen Z, crave. It’s the spiciest dish we’ve ever launched, bringing a new level of heat to our menu like never before.”

Blending the nostalgic tang of traditional sweet and sour sauce with Buldak’s signature intensity, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken brings together crispy marinated chicken breast bites, coated in a light puffed rice batter, wok-tossed with red bell peppers, onions, and a custom-formulated Buldak sauce. This exclusive sauce was crafted in partnership with Panda Express and Buldak chefs.

“Buldak and Panda Express believe food is a universal language that connects us all,” said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. “We’re so excited to make this bold move with Panda Express to craft a dish that’s a delightful, shared experience, overflowing with innovation, creative spirit, profound cultural respect, and that undeniable spice of life.”

The Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken will be available in select Panda Express markets, including New York, Chicago, Houston, San Diego, Phoenix (Prescott), Denver, Atlanta, Seattle-Tacoma, Washington D.C. (Hagerstown) and Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne. For a full list of participating locations, visit pandaex.press/buldak for more details.