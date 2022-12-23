Panda Express Sets Grand Opening for Roseville Location

Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Roseville, MN with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, January 4, beginning at 10 a.m., and a day of giving back for the first lucky 88 guests, who will receive a special gift. Located at 2030 Twin Lake Parkway, the new Panda Express location offers all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entree, and Panda’s newest dish, Beyond The Original Orange Chicken—a delicious entrée co-developed with Beyond Meat to capture the irresistibly crunchy texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken in a plant-based option.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Roseville community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” says Gig McGrath, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually. Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Wages start at $17 per hour for all front of house hires, as well as $19 per hour for all new back of house hires. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.

At each Panda Express location, associates ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location.