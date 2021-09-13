Panda Express to Test Orange Chicken Sandwich

Over the last few years, Panda Express has been innovating different ways to enjoy the classic Orange Chicken dish—from the Orange Chicken Burrito to its newest invention—the Orange Chicken Sandwich. For a limited time, Panda Express is testing this new menu item, inspired by Panda’s iconic fan-favorite menu item. Marrying the sweet, tangy flavors (and there’s a little kick!) with America’s favorite comfort food, fried chicken—it’s a perfect meal to enjoy on the go.

The sandwich combines breaded white meat chicken breast topped with the classic Original Orange Chicken and a spicy aioli sauce on top of a bed of shredded cabbage and thick crinkle cut bread and butter pickles, all nestled between a soft, sweet King’s Hawaiian bun.