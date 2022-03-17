Panda Express Tests Orange Chicken Sandwich

Panda Express is testing a modern take on The Original Orange Chicken dish. As off-premises dining continues to increase in the fast casual space, Panda’s latest limited time dish provides guests with the chance to enjoy America’s favorite comfort food on-the-go.

Inspired by the iconic fan-favorite menu item, Panda is continuously looking for ways to provide fresh menu offerings for guests to experience and will be testing a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao dish, starting today until April 14, exclusively at the Panda Express innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, CA. The Innovation Kitchen operates as a living lab where Panda chefs can experiment with new flavors and dishes to cater to guests’ evolving food and dining preferences.

In 2021, Panda Express Innovation Kitchen introduced its first OC Sandwich, and it was a hit with our guests. This time around, our chefs are testing a version that uses a crispy chicken strip coated in the signature Orange Chicken sauce and a toasted sandwich bao (like a flatbread). Sliced pickles and a drizzle of sriracha aioli adds more texture and an even bolder flavor to the dish.