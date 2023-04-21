Panda Express Tests Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings

Panda Express is testing a brand-new menu item offered exclusively at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen (PXIK) in Pasadena, CA from April 21 to June 1, 2023: Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings, wok-tossed in an exclusive sauce made with Fly by Jing.

This innovative American Chinese entrée introduces 100% Wagyu beef to Panda’s menu for the very first time – which emphasizes the brand’s commitment to culinary innovation and provides guests with an approachable, creative way to enjoy premium and quality ingredients made with Chinese-inspired flavors that Panda fans know and love. The new Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings dish includes five 100% Wagyu beef dumplings, wok-tossed with kale and onions in a sweet and spicy sauce that has an extra kick from Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce, a concoction of aromatic "fuzhi" soy sauce, slow-brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic and a blend of spices influenced by the popular classic Chengdu street snack, Zhong Dumpling.