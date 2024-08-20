Following a successful regional market test in 2023, Panda Express is once again collaborating with Hot Ones for a national roll out of the fan-favorite limited time entree: Blazing Bourbon Chicken.

Available nationally starting Wednesday, September 4th, the exclusive entree is a delicious spin on the Southern classic – bourbon chicken. The dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies, wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce fused with the signature Hot Ones Last Dab Apollo hot sauce – all topped with sesame seeds. Blazing Bourbon Chicken is Panda’s spiciest dish on their menu and made with a crispy chicken coating to create an addictive, comforting flavor in every bite.