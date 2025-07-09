Get ready for the ultimate ‘swicy’ comeback. Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is officially bringing back Hot Orange Chicken to all 2,500+ restaurants nationwide, starting today for a limited time. Just in time for National Orange Chicken Day on July 15, this fan-favorite’s return is sparking a summer sizzle, complemented by an immersive ‘Orange Chicken Kitchen’ experience hitting Panda’s NYC Midtown Restaurant (835 3rd Ave) from July 15-20, 2025.

The Original Orange Chicken, first introduced by Panda in 1987, revolutionized American Chinese cuisine, becoming a widespread cultural phenomenon. The crispy chicken wok-tossed in an irresistible sweet and semi-spicy orange sauce accounts for one third of all entrées sold at Panda with the brand serving up 137 million pounds of the dish last year alone.

As summer heats up, its fiery counterpart, Hot Orange Chicken, is here to turn up the flavor and spice. This ‘swicy’ sensation, which quickly sold out nationwide during its 2024 debut, delivers the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. It’s the Orange Chicken guests crave, cranked up with 6 times more crushed chillies and the same scorched dried chillies used in the brand’s beloved Kung Pao Chicken. Created by Panda’s renowned Culinary Innovation team, it’s a must-try for those seeking a bold new way to satisfy their Orange Chicken obsession this summer.

“There’s something magical about Orange Chicken – it’s the ultimate American Chinese comfort food,” said Fabiola Del Rio, VP of Integrated Marketing Communications at Panda. “We’ve heard from so many fans asking when Hot Orange Chicken would return, and we couldn’t wait any longer to surprise them. The ‘Orange Chicken Kitchen’ pop-up in NYC is our love letter to everyone who’s obsessed with Orange Chicken, whether you’re team OG or team spicy.”

‘Orange Chicken Kitchen’ NYC Pop-Up: Where Orange Chicken is the Main Character

To amplify the Orange Chicken love and celebrate National Orange Chicken Day, Panda is rolling out the ultimate fan experience: the ‘Orange Chicken Kitchen’ immersive pop-up in NYC’s Midtown (835 3rd Ave), running daily from July 15-20, 2025 during store operating hours. This limited-time activation is designed especially for the brand’s biggest ‘stans’ and includes features like:

A journey through the Orange Chicken eras with an exclusive ‘I Love Orange Chicken’ menu, including an all-new wing recipe inspired by the OG bone-in Orange Chicken, a classic throwback to Orange Chicken with Bacon which first launched in 2014, and, of course, the newly returned Hot Orange Chicken.

Larger-than-life art installations to share Orange Chicken love on social feeds.

A dedicated lounge space drenched in signature orange.

Exclusive giveaways.

Guests who order a plate from 2-4pm in-store at Panda’s NYC Midtown location (835 3rd Ave) during the ‘Orange Chicken Kitchen’ takeover from 7/15-7/20 will receive a free small entrée of The Original Orange Chicken or Hot Orange Chicken.

Join the OGs of this flavor phenomenon and celebrate National Orange Chicken Day with Panda Express! The Hot Orange Chicken is available nationwide while supplies last, and the ‘Orange Chicken Kitchen’ pop-up in NYC is open for just six days.