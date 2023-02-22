Panera Adds Annual Membership Option to Beverage Subscription Program

Panera Bread announces it will now offer an Annual Unlimited Sip Club membership, the first-ever nationwide unlimited annual beverage subscription in the restaurant industry for all self-serve beverages. For $119.99 per year (plus tax), the annual membership yields additional savings, offering a year’s worth of unlimited beverages for the price of 10 months. Annual members will also receive the added benefit of a $0 delivery fee on all Panera digital orders, year-round. Unlimited Sip Club subscribers have access to the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas, Agave Lemonade, Pepsi-Cola fountain beverages, and Charged Lemonades.

“We have seen incredible response to Unlimited Sip Club since we launched nationally last year, both for our guests and for our business. We’re excited to offer even more disruptive value with the annual membership,” says Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “Today, one in four Panera transactions come from Unlimited Sip Club members—the program is helping to drive transaction growth despite a highly inflationary environment, and to bring in new guests to experience everything Panera has to offer.”

Available now in both annual and monthly subscription tiers, Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera, Panera’s free loyalty program. Monthly and annual Unlimited Sip Club members score exclusive perks like Sip Club Saturday deals, VIP challenges, and more. MyPanera members who register today for the annual subscription via the Panera website or mobile app through March 31, 2023 will receive an additional perk of a free Shutterfly customized calendar.

In total, 26 beverages are part of Unlimited Sip Club, including:

Drip Hot Coffee (Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)

(Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut) Iced Coffee (Colombian Dark Roast)

(Colombian Dark Roast) Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)

(The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb) Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)

(Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade) Fountain Soda (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist (StarryTM beginning this spring), bubly Lime, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper, and Canada Dry Ginger Ale)

(Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist (StarryTM beginning this spring), bubly Lime, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper, and Canada Dry Ginger Ale) Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)

Panera self-serve beverages are available nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera’s e-commerce site, and via the Panera app. The Unlimited Sip Club membership is available for $11.99 per month plus tax or $119.99 per year plus tax and includes one self-serve beverage every two hours during regular bakery-cafe hours, including free refills at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes.