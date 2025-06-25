This summer, Panera is bringing the flavors of Italy to a cafe near you with the launch of three new, Italian-inspired menu items, each crafted to capture the essence of old-world flavors with a bold twist. Available for a limited time only, the new offerings are part of Panera’s summer menu launch and perfect for warm-weather cravings and al fresco dining that will transport you to your own European escape.

Panera’s latest mealtime favorites include:

Italian Steak & Mozz : Tender, marinated sliced steak, fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, fresh basil and Italian dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia.

: Tender, marinated sliced steak, fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, fresh basil and Italian dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia. Italian Market Salad : Mixed greens with arugula, tossed in Italian dressing. Topped with soppressata, shredded asiago cheese, chopped basil, salt & pepper, chickpeas and croutons.

: Mixed greens with arugula, tossed in Italian dressing. Topped with soppressata, shredded asiago cheese, chopped basil, salt & pepper, chickpeas and croutons. Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca: Refreshing lemonade made with agave nectar and strawberry puree fruit blend, infused with fresh strawberries and basil.

“With these new summer menu items, we wanted to channel the vibrant flavors of Italy in a way that was fresh and exciting for our guests,” said Scott Uehlein, VP of Culinary, Panera Bread, “It’s all about bringing together bold flavors and thoughtful pairings – so whether you’re savoring the Italian Steak & Mozz sandwich or sipping on a Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca, each bite and sip is a moment of summer escape.”

Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club members can enjoy sipping on the refreshing Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca as part of the suite of eligible beverages. And, for a limited time, new subscribers who sign up by June 30 will receive three full months of endless fountain drinks, iced and hot coffee, teas and more. Guests can enjoy sipping all summer alongside the Italian Summer lineup, or with other new menu items dropping this week including the new Ham Croissant Benny breakfast sandwich, Ranch Parm BLT Salad and Brownie Cheesecake Bites.