As cooler temperatures settle in, Panera is celebrating soup season with a special promotion. From now until November 10, customers can enjoy a cup of soup for just $1 with the purchase of an entrée when using the code SOUP at checkout.

Earlier this fall, Panera expanded its soup lineup with the introduction of two new varieties: Hearty Fireside Chili and Rustic Baked Potato Soup. Additionally, the fan-favorite Autumn Squash Soup has returned for the season. These offerings join Panera’s existing range of classic soups, including Broccoli Cheddar, Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice, and Bistro French Onion, providing a comforting selection for all tastes.