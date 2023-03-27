Panera Announces Debut of New Southwest Caesar Salad

Panera celebrates all things salad, announcing the debut of its new Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken as well as the return of its iconic Strawberry Poppyseed Salad to the menu.

Both the new Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken and the iconic Strawberry Poppyseed salads will be available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide beginning April 5. MyPanera members will have the opportunity to be the first to try the new Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken, through exclusive early access to the item for a limited time starting on March 27.

Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken

Panera's chefs have created a refreshed and flavorful take on Caesar salad with delicious ingredients including:

·Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing

·A drizzle of chipotle aioli and the crunch of blue corn tortilla strips

·Grilled chicken breast raised without antibiotics

·Chunks of fresh avocado, grated parmesan cheese, and cilantro top

Known for adding a generous extra touch to every meal, Panera created the new Southwest Caesar Salad with high-quality ingredients, including aged parmesan, organic blue corn and its signature chipotle aioli.

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

Fan-favorite Strawberry Poppyseed Salad makes its return to Panera's menu on April 5, expertly crafted with:

·Crisp romaine

·Chicken raised without antibiotics

·Mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, pineapple and blueberries, tossed with Panera's poppyseed dressing and topped with roasted pecan pieces.

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad is a seasonal offering, only available at Panera during spring and summer months during peak strawberry season. As with all Panera offerings, both salads are made with Clean ingredients — food that does not contain artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on their 'No-No' List.

Early access for MyPanera members to try the Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken begins on March 27 through April 5, 2023. Early access is available on digital orders (web, Panera app and kiosk orders) as an exclusive perk for MyPanera members. By simply logging in with a MyPanera account, members can easily order the Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad before it's available to all guests nationwide. Unlimited Sip Club members will also receive a reward for $2 off the new salad.