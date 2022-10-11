Panera Bread Foundation Opens Application Period for Grant Program

Today, the Panera Bread Foundation announces the open application period for the Panera Bread Foundation grant program. The Foundation awards grants to non-profit organizations who provide access to education, opportunity, and mentorship to at-risk, underserved, or historically underrepresented children and youth. Qualified organizations are 501(c)(3) non-profits, serving ages 10-18, that are planning to start a new program or expand an existing program focused on college readiness, skills building, workforce or leadership development, or mentoring. The grant application period is open now through November 14, 2022 and interested organizations can apply on the Panera Bread Foundation’s application website.

The Panera Bread Foundation envisions a world in which young people can unlock their full potential and dare to dream — a world in which opportunity and economic mobility are accessible and equitable for all. This February, Panera company-owned bakery-cafes launched the Give Change for Children round-up program, which, through the generosity of our guests, has reached more than $1MM to-date to support the Foundation’s mission. Panera guests choose at check out to round-up their total check to the nearest dollar to help children and youth in our local communities. Give Change for Children is available in-cafe at the register, at the drive-thru and kiosk, and through ordering on the Panera Bread website and mobile app.

“Through our grant program, the Panera Bread Foundation helps fund non-profit organizations who have programs committed to support underserved children and youth by creating the opportunity to allow them to build and dream of their futures,” says Debbie Roberts, Foundation Board President, EVP, Chief Operating Officer at Panera Bread. “In our inaugural year, we were able to award 17 grants, and we’re excited for this number to grow, thanks in part to the generosity of our guests who round up their Panera orders to support the Give Change for Children program.”

Current 2022 Panera Bread Foundation grant partners are predominately serving high school and middle school students. The programs for high school students help youth stay in and do well in school, graduate high school, attend a post-secondary school or find a long-term career path. The middle school programs are focused on strengthening learning skills, enhancing hard and soft skills, and helping children build healthy relationships with trusted adults through mentorship programs. Other programs serve students by specializing in STEM or STEAM programs.

Grant applicants will have the choice to apply for a grant amount between $25,000 and $150,000, to be awarded to recipients in early 2023. Non-profit organizations interested in the grant program can learn more and apply here. The grant application will close on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:59pm CST.