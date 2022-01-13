Panera Bread Introduces Thai Chicken Soup and Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with Chicken

On Thursday, Panera Bread has announced two new menu items curated by Panera’s expert chefs: Thai Chicken Soup and Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with chicken. Both items are from Panera’s new platform of bold, globally-inspired, authentic flavors that begin rolling out this year. They can be enjoyed alone or as part of the ultimate flavor-packed You Pick 2. Panera’s iconic You Pick 2 combination entrees allow guests to mix and match — from comforting and classic to bold and adventurous – into 465 combinations.

Just in time for National Soup Month, the new Thai Chicken Soup is the first of more than 10 new flavor-packed Panera soups in the brand’s innovation pipeline, all inspired by bold and authentic flavors from around the world. Chicken, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, red bell peppers and edamame are simmered in a rich, Thai yellow coconut curry broth with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, and Thai lime to deliver a delicious, gently spicy soup.

Building on Panera’s legacy of culinary innovation, Panera’s chefs have been in the kitchen creating a new lineup of soups inspired by bold and authentic flavors from around the world. Throughout the next couple of years, Panera plans to add more delicious new soup options to the menu, including a sweet and spicy Mexican Street Corn Chowder this summer, and other exciting chef soup creations such as Cajun Shrimp & Andouille Sausage, Greek Lemon Chicken & Farro and Cuban Black Bean & Poblano.

The new Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with chicken also joins the Panera lineup this month, featuring fresh romaine and a blend of chopped broccoli, green cabbage, carrots, and kale tossed with edamame, pickled red onions, and fresh cilantro in tangerine soy ginger dressing then topped with warm seared chicken thigh meat, crispy carrots, and a teriyaki drizzle.

“Our chefs have been meticulously obsessing over every ingredient in our test kitchens, creating new menu items with a focus on taking familiar flavors and adding a unique Panera twist, turning them into bold, amazing dishes our guests will love,” says Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Food Innovation Officer at Panera Bread. “From classic Panera favorites to new, enticingly bold flavors, we hope to satisfy any craving and provide more adventurous flavors for our customers.”