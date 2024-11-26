As Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, Panera is here to help balance out your Turkey Day feast with a fresh fix…with the return of a beloved Panera menu item. The Asian Sesame Chicken Salad is making a comeback.

Packed with fresh, crisp flavors, the Asian Sesame Chicken Salad features a blend of tender romaine and lettuce, tossed in Panera’s Asian-inspired vinaigrette—a light, reduced-sugar dressing sweetened with stevia and complemented by hints of sesame oil, black pepper, and onion. The salad is topped with grilled chicken breast strips, a pop of fresh cilantro, and a medley of crunch from toasted sliced almonds, sesame seeds, and deep-fried wonton strips.

Available now at Panera cafés nationwide starting at $11.69, this fresh and flavorful favorite is the perfect complement to the season of pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes, and re-joins Panera’s new and improved menu that offers delicious soups, sandwiches and salads at a great value.

Panera is also offering a special DEAL for Black Friday/Cyber Monday: