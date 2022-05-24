Panera Brings Back Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese

For the first time in 3 years, Panera is bringing back two customer-favorite, seasonal menu items: the Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Just in time to celebrate the unofficial start of summer aka Memorial Day Weekend, the dynamic seasonal duo will be available at select Panera cafes in the Northeast starting May 25. Those who find themselves near one of nearly 200 different Panera locations across the Northeastern United States will be in luck to enjoy the limited-time-only delicacies.

The mouthwatering Lobster Mac & Cheese features Panera’s beloved velvety smooth Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese topped with buttered claw & knuckle lobster meat and seasoned Panko bread crumbs (Pricing: Varies by location from $22.99 - $25.99 for the Lobster Roll alone or $20.49 - $23.49 as a You Pick 2)

Panera’s Lobster Roll features lobster claw and knuckle meat, tossed in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing, piled high into a New England Roll (Pricing: Varies by location from $9.99 - $10.99 for small; $18.49 - $19.99 for large).

“At Panera, we change our menu regularly to bring in the flavors of the seasons and we’re thrilled to offer our East Coast guests two outstanding Lobster entrees for the summer," says Claes Peterson, head chef and chief innovation officer. "Pairing juicy, delicious lobster with our iconic mac & cheese is truly The Familiar, Made Fantastic—and it’s a bold flavor sensation we think our guests will wish could be on the menu all year round.”