Panera Brings Back Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese

Panera is bringing back two customer-favorite, seasonal menu items: the Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Starting May 25, the dynamic duo will be available at select Panera cafes in the Northeast. Those who find themselves near one of nearly 200 different Panera locations across the Northeastern United States will be in luck to enjoy the limited-time-only delicacies:

The mouthwatering Lobster Mac & Cheese features Panera’s beloved velvety smooth Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese topped with buttered claw & knuckle lobster meat and seasoned Panko bread crumbs (Pricing: Varies by location, on average $22.99)

Panera’s Lobster Roll features lobster claw and knuckle meat, tossed in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing, piled high into a New England Roll (Pricing: Varies by location, on average $22.99).